Southwestern Ontario council renames Uncle Tom Road over links to anti-Black racism

The name "Uncle Tom" will soon be gone from a road leading to an important Black historical site near the small southwestern Ontario community of Dresden.

The change was requested by the Ontario Heritage Trust, which maintains the property known as Uncle Tom's Cabin. It points out there are heavy ties between the term "Uncle Tom" and anti-Black racism.

The term is a slur that many in the Black community find offensive. The Ontario Heritage Trust said times have changed and the name should be a thing of the past.

"Uncle Tom's Road — if we go back — 1998 is when the municipality of Chatham-Kent was amalgamated, that name suddenly appeared on this road," explained Steven Cook, manager of Uncle Tom's Cabin Historic Site near Dresden.

"For those of us in the Black community, we understand being called an Uncle Tom is really an insult. You are saying someone of African Canadian heritage is a sell-out of their race, and you should really be ashamed with yourself for being associate with that term."

Cook said the person who became known as the real Uncle Tom, Josiah Henson, was the exact opposite of a sellout of his race. Uncle Tom's Cabin Historic Site is built on the settlement that Henson, who was born enslaved in the U.S. and escaped to Canada, helped found in 1841. The community grew to around 500 settlers.

Rev. Josiah Henson, a clergyman and teacher who became the inspiration for the novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin." (Courtesy Uncle Tom's Cabin Historical Site)

Cook said Henson became a teacher and author, and made the journey on the Underground Railroad in reverse, to save the lives of many enslaved Black people.

"So you wouldn't apply that name to someone who contributed so much, and that's why we wanted to correct the record," said Cook, adding that Henson never even lived on the road.

Council debates the name change

On Monday night, Chatham-Kent council approved the name change, to Freedom Road, by an 11-7 vote.

John Wright was one of the councillors to raise concerns, pointing to issues he faced when the name of the road his shop is on was changed.

"When you do change a name, you have to change your license, insurance, health card, bank notes, post office," he said. "I ended up paying to have the name changed on my deed. It was quite an ordeal."

The municipality said seven homes are on the road.

Coun. Joe Faas said he is concerned a name change might confuse people who are looking to visit the long-standing site.

"I understand the reasoning why they want to do this, but I guess is that going to alter the history that we've been known to enjoy?" he asked. "The impact that it could have on tourism, because people might not connect the dots."

Another councillor, Michael Bondy, said he understands the reasons for this name change, but expressed concerns about "revisionist history" and "political correctness."

"I wonder, ''Where do we stop? What's next?' I don't know. Orville Wright Pool [in Chatham]. Was Orville Wright a bad guy? I don't know. He seemed like probably a pretty good guy to me," said the councillor.

"You know, if we endlessly rename things to, not bland names, but some sort of name that offends nobody ever ... We've only seen this really happening in the last four or five years, I guess. You know, the renaming of MacDonald Hall in Windsor, Ryerson University. It seems like, you know, this could never end, and we could end up with Street A, B,C, D, as long as that doesn't offend anybody."

Cook said he was surprised by how close the vote was, considering the arguments made by the community.

"I understand the familial connection to the name, and people don't like change. It's difficult sometimes, but I think when they hear the reasoning of why we're doing it, that's really important," said Cook.

The name Freedom Road has a connection to Henson, said Cook, who once told a passing traveller he wouldn't waste his newfound freedom.

The municipality said there will be "negligible" cost to replacing the road signs. The change will take place before Emancipation Day celebrations in August.