3 inmates 'improperly released' from South West Detention Centre in October

Three inmates were "improperly released" from South West Detention Centre last month, and so far, authorities have not yet tracked down one of them.

According to Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General, two of the inmates were returned to custody while the ministry is working with police to locate the third.

Spokesperson Andrew Morrison said in an emailed statement on Monday that correctional officers are responsible for keeping accurate records and only releasing those in custody when they are legally entitled to be freed.

"If an improper release occurs, the police are notified, and all efforts are made to locate the individual and return them to custody," he said.

"The ministry conducts an internal investigation of all improper releases to determine what caused the release, and what actions or process changes need to take place to prevent future improper releases."

The ministry declined to comment on whether any of the inmates who were released were in custody for violent offences.

