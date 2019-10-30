Inmate dead, 1 in hospital after incident at South West Detention Centre
An inmate has died after an incident at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.
A second inmate was involved in the incident and was taken to hospital
According to the Ministry of the Solicitor General, the incident took place Wednesday morning.
A second inmate was involved in the incident and was taken to hospital.
"Given the death is subject to multiple investigations, it would be inappropriate to provide further comment," said Greg Flood, spokesperson for the ministry.
Investigations will involve the coroner's office, the police and the ministry.
