South West Detention Centre maintenance worker tests positive for COVID-19

The Ministry of the Solicitor General has confirmed that a person performing maintenance work at the South West Detention Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Ministry said the person "was not directly involved with the care or custody of inmates."

"Upon receiving this information, the ministry undertook a deep clean of the area that the individual was working in," said Brent Ross. "We have also notified staff of the confirmed COVID-19 positive result."

Additionally, staff have been notified of the confirmed positive result, and have been advised to monitor their own health and report to management if they notice any changes to their status.

Ross added that there are also processes in place to "address environment cleaning."

"Our correctional facilities are inspected and thoroughly cleaned daily and/or as required," said Ross. "Proper handwashing and cough/sneezing etiquette has also been communicated to staff and inmates."