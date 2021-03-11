Inmate dies at South West Detention Centre, ministry says

An inmate at the South West Detention Centre has died, the provincial government says.

On Wednesday, paramedics transported two inmates to hospital, where one was pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which oversees provincial jails.

The second person was treated and has returned to the jail, according to the statement.

No cause of death has been released.

"It is not appropriate for the ministry to publicly comment further as a number of investigations are underway," said Andrew Morrison, a spokesperson for the ministry.

When an inmate dies in custody, the Office of the Chief Coroner launches an investigation to determine the cause, Morrison said.

The ministry also investigates whether policies and procedures were followed, Morrison added, and police may investigate the death to determine if criminal activity was involved.