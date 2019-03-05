Thousands sign petition to protect South Cameron woodlot from development

More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens to protect the South Cameron woodlot from residential development.

Last week, Dilkens celebrated the retraction of a provincially significant wetland designation from about 20 hectares (50 acres) of the lot.

He had spoken to the premier about wanting that designation lifted to make way for potential residential development.

One of the people who are speaking out against removing that designation is Nancy Pancheshan from the Save Ojibway group.

She argues the area near the woodlot has suffered in flood events, incurring millions in insurance claims.

"In this day and age, with climate change, Windsor's ill-prepared," she said. "It's not just the critters. But it's really, we're not looking out for our people."

The image Dilkens shared on Facebook shows almost the entirety of South Cameron woodlot as being designated a PSW in Jan. 31, 2019, compared to Feb. 28, 2019 when the designation was removed from part of the green space. (Mayor Drew Dilkens/Facebook)

According to a report by the Insurance Bureau of Canada released September 2018, it says "natural infrastructure" like wetlands are under-utilized options in fighting against rising flood damage.

There isn't any certainty on whether developing on that land will actually lead to more flooding to nearby areas at this point, as it's also dependent on the planning and design.

"If something is done on that property, inappropriately or improperly, then it could have a negative impact on the immediate surrounding properties," said Tim Byrne, director of watershed management services with Essex Region Conservation Authority.

Byrne said anyone who wants to develop on the wetland will need to do environmental assessment before any plans can proceed.

So far no development proposals have been presented to the city, ERCA or the province.

People who want to build on the woodlot still need to conduct necessary environmental assessments after submitting a site plan. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

There are other things that could also prevent development, including the Species At Risk legislation, depending on what is found on the woodlot.

Several years ago a plan to construct a new fire station at Daytona Avenue and Northwood Street was pushed back because Butler's garter snake was found in the area.

Pancheshan said she worries for any species at risk that may be in the woodlot, and she's been seeing people who are "appalled at the decision" to take away the designation which protects the area.

"If this was 1950, maybe you could understand, but we're in 2019."