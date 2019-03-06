Skip to Main Content
A walk through South Cameron woodlot with an ecologist
Wondering how people and animals in Windsor will be affected if the wetland becomes developed? We asked an ecologist to explain.

Part of this Windsor wetland is now open to potential development

CBC News ·
Lauren Weller, ecologist, right, explains to Arms Bumanlag the types of effects developing a wetland will have on Windsor. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

A Windsor-based ecologist says she's concerned that separating the South Cameron woodlot and potentially making it smaller through development could hurt the existing ecosystem.

Last week the province announced it was no longer considering about 20 hectares (50 acres) of the woodlot to be provincially significant wetland.

Losing that designation means parts of the woodlot could be developed. 

Those parts are owned by hundreds of people and organizations who haven't been able to do anything with their properties for several years because of this provincial designation, according to mayor Drew Dilkens.

But what will it mean if the land is developed? Lauren Weller, an ecologist with over a decade of experience working in countries across Africa, said the development won't just affect animals in the woodlot but could also impact nearby residents.

