Sources confirm Nature Fresh is Essex County farm effectively shut down by health unit

A migrant worker advocate and the national representative of one of the country's largest food and commercial workers unions have both confirmed that Nature Fresh in Leamington, Ont. is the farm currently under strict orders by the region's health unit directing employees to isolate and stop working until further notice.

Chris Ramsaroop, an organizer for the Justice for Migrant Workers advocacy group, and Santiago Escobar, national representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers union, both told CBC News that employees from Nature Fresh have informed them that the Leamington facility is the same farm that saw 191 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend and that was effectively shut down on Wednesday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

"My understanding is that [it's] Nature Fresh," Santiago said.

In an email statement, a health unit spokesperson explained they don't "confirm the name or location of any workplace in COVID-19 outbreak unless there is a public health risk to the community."

Chris Ramsaroop, an organizer with Justice for Migrant Workers, says he's heard from workers have reached out to let him know that Nature Fresh is the Essex County farm under a new Section 22 order. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"This would include the farm that was issued the Section 22 order," said Mike Janisse.

CBC News attempted to contact Peter Quiring, president and CEO of Nature Fresh, via phone call, but Quiring hung up after a reporter identified himself. Quiring didn't pick up when another reporter called.

On Wednesday, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, effectively shutting down an Essex County farm that saw almost 200 workers test positive for COVID-19.

"The order requires the owner/operator of the farm to ensure the isolation of workers and prohibits them from working until further direction," said Ahmed, in a statement that didn't name Nature Fresh.

Health unit spokesperson Eric Nadalin — who did not identify Nature Fresh by name — confirmed on Wednesday via email that the order applies to all workers at the facility.

Santiago Escobar, national representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers union, says he understands that Nature Fresh is the Essex County Farm under the new order. (RADIO-CANADA / ISABELLE CORRIVEAU)

Despite the health unit's order, however, Escobar, with the United Food and Commercial Workers union, told CBC News that he was informed by Nature Fresh workers that "work [is] business as usual," implying that employees are continuing to work at the facility.

The health unit's order came approximately one week after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a three-point plan to better support the province's agri-farm workers, which includes a provision allowing positive asymptomatic workers to continue working outdoors in isolation.

During Thursday's briefing, Marentette explained that the province's guidelines were issued based on farms associated with a limited number of asymptomatic workers.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, issued a new Section 22 order on Wednesday, July 1. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"In this particular farm, it's not a limited amount, it's a substantial amount," she said, adding that the order was put in place to protect workers and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Marentette said the health unit is working with both the Essex County farm in question, as well as the provincial Health Ministry, to make sure that "everything is in place to isolate appropriately and allow the health unit to follow up with everyone."

Almost 700 agri-farm workers in Windsor-Essex have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, with two more agri-farm workers confirmed to be COVID-19-positive on Thursday.

A total of three Ontario migrant workers have died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Theresa Marentette, CEO and chief nursing officer for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said during a Thursday, July 2 COVID-19 briefing that the new Section 22 order was issued because of the large number of workers who tested positive for the disease. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

In late May, 31-year-old worker Bonifacio Eugenio-Romero died in Windsor-Essex following a COVID-19 diagnosis. Approximately one week later, 24-year-old migrant worker Rogelio Muñoz Santos also died in Windsor-Essex after testing positive for COVID-19.

A third worker from a farm near Simcoe died in late June following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said she was surprised to learn of the health unit's new Section 22 order, saying she knows the work stoppage will "impact the industry and it will impact the food chain and it will impact any other farms coming forward for testing."

"I think we're on a different path now because of it," she said. "So we'll have to see what the province says."

MacDonald said she spoke for Ford on Wednesday, saying that Ontario's premier expressed surprise to learn that asymptomatic workers are also being isolated.