Here's how much you raised for food banks through CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season

Many people are in need of food in Windsor-Essex and their neighbours are answering the call.

This year, 8,410 kilograms of food and $18,449 were donated to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association through CBC's Sounds of the Season.

Local organizations and schools held donation drives in support of the annual campaign.

The money and food will benefit 15 food banks in Windsor-Essex.

June Muir, president of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, said the proceeds of this fundraiser and others throughout the holiday season will help serve a growing demand in the community.

In 2021, 158,000 people were served, but last year, that rose to 185,000.

"We've seen a 17 per cent increase and we know that's going to continue to rise," she said.

