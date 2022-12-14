Here's where to donate for this year's Sounds of the Season in Windsor

Sounds of the Season is CBC's annual holiday fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. Our goal is to raise money, donations and awareness for those facing food insecurity in Windsor.

Different events and locations across the city are accepting donations up until Dec. 31.

Find out more about what food items to donate here , and read about different food donation drop offs below:

CBC Windsor

We're accepting your donations at CBC Windsor, located at 825 Riverside Drive West. Drop by on Thursday, Dec. 15, for our special Sounds of the Season edition of Windsor Morning or a noon meet-and-greet with Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa and CBC Windsor at 6 host Katerina Georgieva.

Full details, including how to sign up to attend, are available here.

Capitol Theatre

The Windsor International Film Festival is doing encore screenings at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Windsor Wednesday through Friday, featuring four films that were audience favourites this year.

The theatre is collecting food for CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season at the box office. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Willistead Manor

Willistead Manor is hosting its Holiday Tours Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Dec. 28, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The Manor is also accepting food donations for Sounds of the Season at the Manor's Coach House, where tickets for the tour can be purchased.

Art Windsor Essex

Art Windsor Essex (AWE) is hosting AWE At Night starting Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. AWE At Night features an evening of art activities, community conversations, live entertainment and food.

The folks at AWE will accept food donations for CBC's Sounds of the Season.

Canadian Aviation Museum

On Friday, Dec. 16, community members can help the Canadian Aviation Museum fill a plane with food donations for Sounds of the Season. The museum is hosting a reading of Frederick Forsyth's novella The Shepherd, read by retired CBC host Tony Doucette, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Shepherd is a classic Christmas story about a Second World War Royal Air Force pilot in trouble over the North Sea.

The event is pay what you can, with proceeds going toward the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County.

The Grinch Holiday Concert at Capitol Theatre

On Saturday and Sunday, the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is performing music from The Grinch, along with other holiday classics. The concert features Reggie Smith Jr. and the Windsor Symphony Chorus, and starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The box office is accepting food donations for CBC's Sounds of the Season.

Bright Lights Windsor

Catch the magic of Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park and bring a food donation for CBC's Sounds of the Season. The event runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., until Jan. 8.

Donations can be dropped off near the Bright Lights information booth.

Art Gallery of Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum at the Art Gallery of Windsor is hosting a temporary exhibit from the American Museum of Natural History called Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas.

The family-friendly exhibition runs till Jan. 22, but through the month of December, the museum is accepting food donations for CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season.

Community centres

The City of Windsor has set up bins at all its community centres to collect donations for the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.

The bins will be there until Dec. 31 to collect food donations. All donations will go to support 15 area food banks in Windsor and Essex County.

Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

