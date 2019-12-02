2,900 pounds of food collected so far for CBC Windsor Sounds of the Season

Windsor police hosted a 'Stuff-A-Cruiser' event Saturday in support of CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season initiative.

More than 2,900 pounds of food was collected and stuffed into a Windsor Police Service cruiser, with another $896 donated in Canadian money.

Windsor police officers, Little Miss Galaxy Canada and Little Miss Pre-Teen Galaxy Canada helped at the event, held at the Dougall Avenue Superstore.

Some gift cards were also collected to be donated to Kids First Food Bank in Windsor.

The total is in from yesterday's Stuff A Cruiser. We collected:<br>2931.34 lbs of food<br>$896.95 in Canadian currency <br>$25mcdonalds card<br>$20 in GCs plus an unkown denomination. Well done and thank you everyone that came out! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/givingback?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#givingback</a> <a href="https://t.co/ptMOqJ8b2u">pic.twitter.com/ptMOqJ8b2u</a> —@lauren_brisco

The event was one of the first for the 2019 Sounds of the Season campaign.

Donations can be dropped off at CBC Windsor's Riverside Drive home daily, as well as at our other partners around the city.

Join us Dec. 13 in the morning for a live Windsor Morning broadcast from the St. Clair Centre for the Arts or stop by in the evening for a live broadcast of CBC Windsor News at 6 from Phog Lounge.

Watch either event live on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, as well as online or on the CBC Gem.