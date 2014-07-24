Art Gallery of Windsor supports Sounds of the Season with free creative workshop

Bring a food drive donation to the Art Gallery of Windsor for free admission to a creative workshop run by the Vanguard Youth Arts Collective.

The event is a four-station workshop to create miniature sculptures and works out of textiles inspired by the gallery, along with holiday card making for Emily Truman's HappyMail ongoing project.

"We're hoping to create a bigger connection," said Stephen Drouin, program advisor of Vanguard Youth Arts Collective. "Something like this, we're going out into the community and we just want to express who we are."

Vanguard Youth Arts Collective operates under the Arts Council Windsor and Region banner and looks to generate opportunities for young creatives in Windsor-Essex.

At one of the workshop stations participants will make HappyMail cards for Emily Truman's campaign. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The workshop is targeted to youth, but anyone is welcome to come out.

"Through art, where do we see ourselves, or how do we want to expand on what can happen in the future?" said Drouin. "It's a new generation of seeing where people come from."

The workshop is one of the Art Gallery of Windsor's forays into opening their doors longer than their normal hours. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, with a third-floor guided tour at 7 p.m.

Your donation will support the CBC Windsor Sounds of the Season campaign for 2019. Last year more than 25,000 kilograms of food was collected, which went to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.