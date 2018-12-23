Son arrested for stabbing mother in West Windsor, police say

An adult son has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of his mother Saturday night in West Windsor.

Police responded to the scene on Millen Street around 11 p.m.

The man fled the home, but was found by officers nearby.

He was arrested for assault with a weapon.

The mother was sent to hospital with a minor stab-wound to the head. It was a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The Major Crimes unit is investigating.

More Windsor news: