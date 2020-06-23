Some Windsor-Essex businesses plan on reopening on Canada Day, with or without provincial approval

Business owners in Windsor-Essex are currently discussing a possible July 1 protest, in the event that the province continues to prohibit the region from entering Stage 2 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the president of the Erie Street BIA.

Filip Rocca, who also owns Mezzo Ristorante on Erie Street E., spoke with CBC News after Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed Monday that Windsor-Essex would be the only region in the province prohibited from reopening this Wednesday.

Toronto and Peel Region, previously the only other two regions unable to begin reopening, were given the green light Monday. Ford pointed to farmers and workers in Windsor-Essex who aren't getting tested as the reason for preventing Stage 2 reopenings in the area.

Since Friday, June 19, there have been 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, with 52 of those cases stemming from the agri-farm industry.

Seven industry workplaces are currently experiencing an outbreak, and a total of three migrant workers have died as a result of coronavirus.

Rocca said a formal protest hasn't been organized just yet, but did say that owners of some hair salons, barbershops, restaurants and gyms in the region have started communicating about the effort on Facebook.

"It seems like Windsor's just sitting back and not doing nothing about it," Rocca said. "I think it's time for us to stand up and demand that we reopen."

According to Rocca, a "few hundred" people are already onboard for the July 1 protest, adding the goal is to get participants from across Windsor-Essex, and not just the city proper.

I'm starting to really feel defeated now. I've been pretty good up until now, in hopes that every week that we can reopen, and now this is almost my last [straw]. - Filip Rocca, owner of Mezzo Ristorante and president of the Erie Street BIA

Additionally, Rocca said the group has already begun speaking with lawyers to determine their rights in the event that the protest moves forward.

"Every day hurts," he said, referring to the effects of restrictions enforced as a result of COVID-19 on his business.

"I'm starting to really feel defeated now. I've been pretty good up until now, in hopes that every week that we can reopen, and now this is almost my last [straw]."

Monique Tomaselli, owner of Salon 892 on Erie Street echoed Rocca's concerns about reduced business, saying "Windsor is paying the price that they don't deserve."

Monique Tomaselli owns Salon 892 in Windsor. She says she's not able to comment on whether she'll participate in the Canada Day reopening. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We can't afford to be closed down anymore," she said. "Small businesses are suffering largely — and this is the fault of the provincial government."

Tomaselli said she understands why some business owners plan to protest the province's Stage 2 prohibition, but added she can't comment on whether or not she'll participate herself.

"I'm not saying that my business will jump on board of that," she said. "Our licenses are very important to us, and our careers — our businesses — are long-standing places that we have created."

In advance of the Canada Day reopening, the group will also be protesting this Wednesday in front of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) building.

Officials react to province's announcement

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens held a media conference Monday to discuss the province's decision for the region, expressing frustration and disappointment that Windsor-Essex can't take steps to begin reopening.

Citing numbers from WECHU highlighting that 82 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region are located within Kingsville and Leamington, Dilkens said it would be "politically expedient" to suggest Windsor be move into Stage 2, while other "harder hit" communities remain in Stage 1.

Dilkens, who's been a vocal proponent of mandatory COVID-19 testing for Essex County agricultural workers, called on farm operators to get all workers tested.

Nonetheless, Windsor's mayor said he's against reopening the city on its own.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed support for business-owners planning on reopening on Canada Day, saying he's going to recommend against issuing fines. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Dilkens said he will support the upcoming June 25 rally, adding that he will recommend to city council against fining any business that plans to go rogue on Canada Day.

For her part, Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald issued a statement on Monday, saying the province's decision "was to be expected, as the case counts across the region remain high, specifically due to outbreaks among workplaces in the agriculture sector."

MacDonald said her community has been "working tirelessly" for the past three months to increase COVID-19 testing across the agri-farm sector, as well as to develop a plan to protect farm workers and prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

"Our efforts have resulted in the province initiating proactive on-site targeted testing for agri-food workers in Windsor-Essex that began this past Saturday," said MacDonald. "While this is what we have been working towards, this approach will only be successful with the full support and cooperation of the farm owners."

Beyond municipal officials, local NDP MPPs — including Windsor West's Lisa Gretzky and Windsor—Tecumseh's Percy Hatfield — have called on the province to reverse its prohibition on the region entering Stage 2.

"It seems like the Ford government is trying to have a scapegoat somewhere, because they're trying not to point out the fact that they have been missing in action on the file down in this part of the province," Hatfield said.

"They knew back in March that agri-farm workers were going to be in this because of the living conditions they have to live in and the working conditions they have to put up with."

The government has thrown blame everywhere but on themselves. - Lisa Gretzky, NDP MPP, Windsor West

Gretzky said the government and Ford more specifically have been "passing the buck" when it comes to addressing the COVID-19 situation as it pertains to the agri-farm sector.

"It is frustrating, it's infuriating and it is really negligence on the part of the provincial government ," Gretzky said. "The government has thrown blame everywhere but on themselves."