Second female arrested in 2018 Windsor homicide

A second female has been arrested in the homicide of Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, who died Aug. 26, 2018 in downtown Windsor.

Windsor police arrested a 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday in Mississauga.

Shanice Wynter has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

In June 2019, Windsor police arrested 22-year-old Keima Davis-Baynes, also from Mississauga.

The victim, Pantlitz-Solomon, was a 20-year-old University of Windsor student from the Peel region. A 19-year-old female, with Pantlitz-Solomon during the 2018 assault, also sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police previously said in October that they believe the homicide to be "a targeted incident." At that time, they were looking for two male suspects and said they were in possession of a firearm.