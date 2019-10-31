Third person arrested in 2018 Solomon homicide

Windsor police have arrested a third person in the 2018 homicide of Jason Solomon.

In July, police arrested a 22-year-old woman from Mississauga in connection with Solomon's death. A second female, 21, was arrested in September.

On Oct. 30, Windsor investigators arrested 23-year-old Kahli Johnson-Phillips from Brampton without incident. He is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and numerous firearm related offences.

Jason Pantlitz-Solomon was 20 when he died on Aug. 26, 2018 in downtown Windsor.

The case continues to be investigated.