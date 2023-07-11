Proposed U.S. bill aims to extend Canadian snowbird stays

Legislators from both sides of the aisle in U.S. Congress have proposed a bill that would extend the time some Canadians can stay in the U.S. from 182 days to 240 — or roughly eight months from the current six.

The bipartisan bill, which is sponsored by a New York Republican member of the House of Representatives along with a Democratic colleague from Arizona, was introduced on July 6.

Leanne Godden of Windsor, Ont., and her husband, Roy Bianchet, are excited about the idea of the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act passing into law.

They have a property in central Florida and are among Canadians known as snowbirds — people who spend their winters in the U.S., usually somewhere in the southern states.

Leanne Godden of Windsor, Ont., enjoys time at her Florida home. Godden and her husband say they'd welcome spending more time in the U.S. as snowbirds. (Leanne Godden)

"I suffer from seasonal affective disorder. I just look forward to going to the sunshine. I'm a different person in the sun," said Godden.

"I like the idea a lot," Bianchet said about the U.S. bill.

"I like to golf and I play pickleball down there, and I get more exercise [in Florida]."

New bill is just 'common sense'

If passed, the law would allow Canadians 50 and over and who own or rent property in the states to stay two months longer than the current allowance.

They would also have to maintain a residence in Canada.

Republican Congressman Jack Bergman of Michigan, who co-sponsored the bill, said it makes sense.

"Canadians want to stay in the warmer U.S. weather for a longer period of time, and this is one of those pieces of legislation that just makes common sense," he told CBC's Windsor Morning on Wednesday.

Congressman Jack Bergman co-sponsored the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act, which has yet to pass. He says extending the amount of time Canadians can spend in the U.S. is common sense. (CBC)

'I'm ecstatic'

Karon Kaminski, also from Windsor, lives near Godden and Bianchet when in Florida.

"I'm ecstatic," said Kaminski about the possibility of spending extended time in the U.S.

"We've been waiting 15 years."

She said the community of Sebring, Fla., with a population of 10,000, swells to 100,000 when Canadians are in town.

Bianchet said that helps the local Florida economy, and the two extra months would be a boon for local restaurants and other businesses.

Godden, standing, with her husband, Bianchet, and friend, Karon Kominski, toast the introduction of the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Bergman said current rules would apply to the longer stays, prohibiting snowbirds from working for U.S. employers or seeking public assistance while in the United States, and they would retain non-resident tax status.

He said snowbirds and other Canadian tourists are not just beneficial for the south.

"When you think about enjoying the water and the woods ... in Michigan summers, we have a lot of Canadian citizens who cross the bridge from Windsor into Detroit," he said, adding Michigan is a year-round tourist destination for Canadians.

He said a vote on the bill will happen soon.

"Here we are as the United States with our favourite and dearest and longest ally and partners, Canada. Let's just share the good things."

Meanwhile, Ontarians wanting to take advantage of the 240-day limit would have to apply for an extension to their OHIP coverage, which expires after 212 days of not residing in the province.

The new bill has the backing of the Canadian Snowbird Association, which has a link to the bill on its website.