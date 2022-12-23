Windsor-Essex braces for a snow storm Friday, with as much as 15 cm expected

Environment Canada says as much as 15 centimetres of snow will fall on Windsor-Essex today.

The forecaster says snow will start falling early Friday morning in Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent. It will taper off Friday evening.

In the meantime, 10 to 15 centimetres will accumulate. The temperature will be a low of 0 C.

Friday night will see a 40 per cent chance of more flurries and a low of -2 C. The wind chill will be -7.

The City of Windsor says its contractor crews are preparing for wet snow to begin falling early Friday morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery," the city said. "Motorists are asked to drive slowly and give extra room for stopping."

The city also warns of delayed commutes this morning.