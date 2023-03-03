Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect up to 15 cm of snow

With a winter storm set to roll across southern Ontario, Environment Canada issued has a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The agency said Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent will see snow begin this afternoon and quickly become heavy at times. Drivers can expect "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions" as strong east winds combine with the heavy snow.

All flights departing and arriving from Windsor International Airport are cancelled until Saturday afternoon.

The snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times, or even change over to rain, particularly in areas closer to Lake Erie. Areas that get rain may see significant amounts, but any rain should change back to snow later this evening, Environment Canada advises.

Temperatures in some areas, especially near Lake Erie, may stay above zero during the snowfall, which will limit accumulation.

The City of Windsor said its snow removal crews are preparing for the weather.

It is asking drivers to "please drive slowly, give extra room for stopping and drive according to the conditions, as they can change or worsen quickly and unpredictably." The city is reminding drivers to check their tires and brakes before hitting the road and suggests carrying an emergency kit.

The snow is expected to start during rush hour and the city is asking drivers to give themselves plenty of time to reach their destinations, as delays are expected.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has announced a watershed conditions statement and a shoreline conditions statement.

The conservation authority said "the region has not fully recovered from the two previous rainfall events in late February," and the wet grounds may cause runoff and flooding.

The conservation authority said that while water levels are low in the Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie, high winds may create large waves. They are asking residents to be careful near the shore.

Meanwhile, Sarnia-Lambton is under a winter storm warning and could see up to four centimetres of snow falling an hour this afternoon, into Saturday morning.

Sarnia-Lambton could get up to 20 centimetres of "rapidly accumulating snow."

The weather agency says drivers should be aware of possible whiteout conditions as winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour will blow the snow and lower visibility.

School buses in Zones 1 to 4 in Sarnia-Lambton are cancelled today. Buses are running in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.