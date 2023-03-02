Heavy snow and strong winds hit southwestern Ontario Friday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Friday, and has announced a winter storm is expected in Sarnia-Lambton on Friday.

The weather agency says up to 15 centimetres of heavy, wet snow is expected in the Windsor and Chatham-Kent areas Friday, with potentially low visibility from blowing snow.

The agency says the snow may turn to rain or ice pellets, with up to 30 millimetres expected, along with wind of up to 70 km/h.

The severe weather is expected to start Friday afternoon and continue on into Saturday morning. The agency said temperatures may stay above freezing, which may lead to slushy, slippery road conditions.

Sarnia-Lambton is under a snow storm watch with up to 20 centimetres expected, starting Friday afternoon into Saturday.

The agency says road visibility be impacted by blowing snow.