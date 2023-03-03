Buses in Sarnia-Lambton cancelled for snow storm

With a winter storm set to roll across southern Ontario, school buses in Zones 1 to 4 in Sarnia-Lambton are cancelled today.

Buses are running in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says Sarnia-Lambton could see four centimetres of snow falling an hour this afternoon.

The region could get up to 20 centimetres of "rapidly accumulating snow."

The weather agency says drivers should be aware of possible whiteout conditions as winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour will blow the snow and lower visibility.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect to see between five and 10 centimetres of snow, according to the agency, and are under a special weather statement. The agency says both regions can also expect up to 30 milimetres of rain.