Snow squall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A snow squall warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
A brief but intense period of snowfall will develop this morning
According to Environment Canada, a brief but intense period of snowfall will develop Tuesday morning.
Wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour are also anticipated.
The weather service is reminding commuters that travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather, including reduced visibility.
