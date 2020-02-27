West end worst in Windsor for unshovelled sidewalk complaints

Windsor's west end has significantly more complaints for snowy, slushy and slippery sidewalks than any other area in the city.

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante believes that has a lot to do with student rentals. Last year, Costante's ward saw 415 snow-covered sidewalk complaints. When CBC News analyzed the city's data, we found Ward 3 downtown had the second most complaints, with 211.

"It's concerning mostly because of the gross disparity among Ward 2 versus other wards," said Costante.

"A lot of students and renters may not be taking care of the properties as much as permanent residents or homeowners would," he said.

Two of the worst streets when it comes to snowy sidewalk complaints are Rankin Avenue and Randolph Avenue.

Jasmon Jarvis lives at the corner of University Avenue and Randolph Avenue, and said she isn't surprised her neighbourhood gets a lot of complaints about unshovelled sidewalks. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Jasmon Jarvis lives in an apartment building along University Avenue, adjacent to those streets. She describes sidewalks in her neighbourhood as "hit and miss."

"Every so often, I'll be walking down University or Rankin, and I'll hit an ice patch and kind of [lose] my balance," said Jarvis.

Once the snowfall stops, residential property owners have 12 hours to clear sidewalks, while businesses have four hours.

Most 311 snowy sidewalk complaints dealt with on time

If the city receives a complaint, it aims to have the sidewalk cleared within 14 business days. Out of the more than 1,000 sidewalk reports filed, only three had to wait longer than the city's target goal — and by one day, according to data obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

But Jarvis thinks up to nearly three weeks is far too long for slippery sidewalks to be addressed.

"The snow will be melted by then," said Jarvis. "I don't think that's very helpful, especially when our winters are so back and forth between warm weather and snow weather."

In 2018, Ward 2 topped the charts again with 435 complaints lodged through the 311 service about sidewalks covered with snow and ice. That's followed by 167 in Ward 4, and 154 in Ward 3.

Even so far in 2020, Ward 2 is the highest, with 195 complaints, compared to Ward 8 with just six, which is the lowest.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante said he believes unshovelled sidewalks has a lot to do with student rentals. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Costante said older neighbourhoods will likely get more of these complaints, simply because they have more sidewalks. Newer areas and subdivisions sometimes don't have sidewalks at all.

Increasing penalties for repeat offenders?

As a deterrent, Costante said he may inquire about increasing fines for repeat offenders who don't take shoveling sidewalks seriously.

"This is a cause for concern for me, and I'm going to work with administration for possible solutions to rectify this," he said.

Costante indicated he was surprised after CBC News made him aware of the numbers, as he said he doesn't get an overwhelming number of complaints about this issue.

"It's an issue from the point of liability. It's an issue from the point of quality of life," Costante said.