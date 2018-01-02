Snow, freezing drizzle expected to end Friday says Environment Canada

Windsor-Essex and the surrounding region can expect wintry weather until about noon on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Snow began falling late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, and freezing drizzle could be on the way.

"There's going to be periods of light snow for the most part," said Environment Canada meteorologist Jordan Nicholls. "There is a chance it will be mixed with some patchy freezing drizzle."

Nicholls warns that commuters should take extra time because the roads may be slippery due to ice.

The region is expected to get about 4 to 5 cm of snow mixed with freezing rain by Friday.

Friday afternoon could see light flurries, said Nicholls.