Snow, freezing drizzle expected to end Friday says Environment Canada
Environment Canada predicts the snow will stop at around noon on Friday.
Region can expect 4 to 5 cm of precipitation by noon on Friday
Windsor-Essex and the surrounding region can expect wintry weather until about noon on Friday, according to Environment Canada.
Snow began falling late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, and freezing drizzle could be on the way.
"There's going to be periods of light snow for the most part," said Environment Canada meteorologist Jordan Nicholls. "There is a chance it will be mixed with some patchy freezing drizzle."
Nicholls warns that commuters should take extra time because the roads may be slippery due to ice.
The region is expected to get about 4 to 5 cm of snow mixed with freezing rain by Friday.
Friday afternoon could see light flurries, said Nicholls.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.