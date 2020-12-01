School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex due to snowfall
Most buses in Chatham-Kent cancelled as well
School buses in Windsor-Essex have been cancelled Tuesday due to snowy weather.
The Greater Essex County District School Board said classes remain open for elementary school students who are attending in-person classes, while high school students will continue studies online.
The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board said its classrooms are open as well. Though secondary students in cohorts A and B are expected to attend online.
In Chatham-Kent, buses in zones one through seven are cancelled, while Zone 8 busing is going ahead. Schools are open.
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remain under a special weather statement due to the first significant snowfall of the year.
Environment Canada says an additional 5 centimetres of snow could fall between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
"Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions," the federal weather agency stated on its website.
