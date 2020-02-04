Snow, freezing rain expected Thursday despite record-breaking weekend heat

Sunday's heat set a new record high for Windsor, Ont. with a temperature of 11.2 C, beating the 1973 record for that date of 11.1 C, Environment Canada confirms. But snow may be on the way.

"A warm front came through and behind it some mild air from the states snuck into southwestern Ontario and with a few hours of sunshine and little or no snow on the ground, temperatures got into the low double digits across much of Essex and Kent county," said Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn.

"So, it was a little taste of spring in early February — something that seems to be happening almost every year now in February, you get a few mild days."

He added that despite the warm days, we can still expect more winter weather in the coming weeks.

"Certainly doesn't mean that we're into spring," he said.

"We're looking at the possibility of accumulating snow across southwestern Ontario on Thursday maybe even some freezing rain."

Kuhn said if the incoming system is snow, we should expect 4-8 cm.

"It's early February and there's still at least, you know, several weeks well in to March where we can get winter weather and temperatures well below freezing and more snow and stuff like that."