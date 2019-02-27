Skip to Main Content
Snow cancels schools buses in Windsor-Essex, some Chatham-Kent

The continuing snowfall has cancelled school buses in Windsor-Essex and in Zone 7 in Chatham-Kent.

All buses in Windsor-Essex are cancelled

School buses are cancelled in Windsor-Essex. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Schools remain open. 

Zone 7 spans Tilbury, Blenheim, Merlin, Pain Court, Wheatley, Grand Pointe, Shrewsbury, Lighthouse Cove, Charing Cross and Erieau and affects eight elementary and two high schools. 

All other school buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are still running. 

Environment Canada forecasts a further two to four centimetres of snow today in Windsor-Essex, with five centimetres expected in Chatham-Kent.

