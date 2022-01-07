Essex Mayor Larry Snively has pleaded guilty over "procuring" ineligible voters to cast ballots during the Ontario town's October 2018 municipal election.

In his guilty plea during a court proceeding Friday afternoon, Snively admitted "he induced or procured persons to vote when they were not entitled to do so," contrary to the Municipal Elections Act, court documents show.

Snively was fined $10,000 plus applicable costs, and has 180 days to pay.

When contacted by CBC News after the court proceeding, Snively said he had no comment.

Snively has told Essex council he intends to serve out the remainder of his term, but won't run in the 2022 municipal election, the Town of Essex said in a media release issued later Friday.

"This is troubling and unfortunate and Council as a whole condemns the actions that lead to this offence," Deputy Mayor Richard MeIoche said in a statement.

Snively won the 2018 mayoral race by 117 votes, with 2,261 ballots cast in his favour, according to the official results. Runner-up Ron Rogers, among four mayoral candidates, secured 2,144 votes.

However, days after the election, Essex OPP began investigation after the Town of Essex received two official complaints of proxy ballots being signed without the consent of the electors.

To get a proxy, a voter must fill out their information and only sign the form after their appointed proxy has filled out their information. There is also an oral oath taken before the proxy votes.

CBC News examined 94 of the proxies filed, and 31 of the forms were incorrectly filled, but still signed off by the clerk.

Issues included missing names, and not including signatures from the person electing someone to vote on their behalf.

During his appearance on Friday, Snively apologized for the proxies.

"At the time I did these proxies, I thought I'd done them properly," Snively said. "It was an oversight on my part."

"Yes, I'm guilty of not reading the proxy, I should have read the proxy," he said. "I sincerely apologize, and really didn't realize I was doing anything wrong at the time, but after the fact, I realized that I did."

In handing down the fine, Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman said a monetary penalty was appropriate in Snively's case, due to the remorse demonstrated by Snively's guilty plea, as well as the impact the case could have on his political career.

"I can say, however, that in 23 years, I have never provided over a similar case," she said. "There is no real specific legal precedent that I might rely on to come to my decision."

Hoffman noted that the $10,000 fine takes into account Snively's "fairly modest financial means."

The Crown had asked court to impose a $15,000 fine.

Patrick Joseph Michael Ducharme, who represnted Snively, said Friday's hearing went "as well as I could have expected."

Ducharme said when out canvassing, he would often speak with constituents who spoke Spanish, or Portugese.

"[Snively] would bring along an interpreter because he knew the people, and he knew that they might need an interpreter to understand him," Ducharme said. "He would approach them and say, 'you know, it's difficult for you to go in and cast your vote because everything is written in English. And if it's not, it's written in French, and that's not either of your natural languages, so I brought along an interpreter. I'm hopeful that I have your vote.'"

The issues arose, Ducharme said, at the voting booth.

"The problem is, you're supposed to give it to the actual person who registers the vote, and that is what did not happen," he said. "They would get to the polling booth, and as long as he had one of those forms filled out by them, they would use other people to actually cast the vote rather than the person that was there to interpret."

"And he thought that that wasn't wrong."

Last May, Essex council agreed to tighten its proxy rules, which allows one person to vote on behalf of another, in response to the allegations against Snively.

In March 2020, Snively stepped aside from his role on the local police services board until the charge "plays out in court."

Nonetheless, Snively said at the time he wanted to ensure the public "I did not do this and am not guilty of knowingly doing anything wrong during the election."

"I'm not guilty and that will be shown in court," he said.