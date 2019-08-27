Decision to close Malden, Matchette Roads deferred to September

Windsor's city council was expected to vote Monday night on closing stretches of Matchette and Malden Roads during peak migration season around the Ojibway Praire Complex, a series of five nature areas in Windsor, Ont.

The decision was deferred to the next council meeting — which might be too late to solve the problem for this year.

Ojibway Prairie Complex supporters first brought the idea to the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee. Originally the group, who organized a letter-writing campaign and petition, wanted the roads closed for parts of June, September and October.

According to migratory experts, June, September and October are when certain kinds of snakes, turtles and other vertebrates are most at risk of being run over.

Derek Coronado, coordinator of the Citizens Environmental Alliance of southwestern Ontario, said a road mortality study published in 2016 showed that more than 2000 vertebrates were killed on roads by vehicles in the area, including seven species at risk.

Coronado said the loss of life weakens the Ojibway complex.

"The status reports for these species list road mortality as a reason specifically for their endangered status," said Coronado. "Based on studies and research, [September and October] is the time that these species at risk are most impacted."

Kitchener and Burlington both close stretches of road to accommodate vertebrate travels.

Councillor Chris Holt asked for a proposal to come forward that would have only Malden Road closed, rather than both streets.

"I think we understand that closing both Matchette and Malden ... nobody is going to be going for it, so it's dead in the water," said Holt. "Let's pull back a little bit. Let's work together and let's ask for one [road closure]."

Councillor Fred Francis said he didn't support closing either road, but suggested the city could slow drivers down during the migration seasons.

"If you close down Matchette, you're going to shuffle 99,000 vehicles on to Malden," said Francis. "Animals don't respect, don't follow road signs. A deer, a snake, is not going to go, 'Well, I'm on Matchette. I'm on Malden.' It's all one complex."

Some alternatives include signage to ask drivers to slow down and make them aware of the road mortality rates or eco-tunnels to give animals another way to cross. Coronado said those haven't worked in the past.

"I'm skeptical that there is such an option available," said Coronado. "I haven't seen anything in years of looking at this issue."

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said closing the road might come with legal troubles for the city.

The Coco Group, which recently applied to develop land near Ojibway, sent a letter to the city saying road closures which might affect its businesses could force its legal counsel to get involved.

The decision in Windsor has been postponed to council's next meeting on September 9.