Full smoking ban outside all public and private recreation facilities

The City of Windsor is enforcing a new set of rules from the Ontario government which bans smoking at all recreational facilities — both public and private.

The new rules, which ban smoking on "recreational properties or within 20 metres of the perimeter of those properties," take precedence over a city by-law which allowed for smoking in designated locations, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

This means smoking outside the WFCU Centre, Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre and other city recreational facilities is prohibited.

The move is done in line with changes to the provincial act, which restricts smoking cannabis and vaping the same way smoking tobacco is restricted.

