Canada Border Services Agency announces re-opening of small vessel reporting sites

Cross-border boaters in Windsor-Essex will find it easier to return to Canada as of Friday.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the re-opening of small vessel reporting sites. The sites, which allow boaters entering Canada to call the CBSA and make declarations, had been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These changes are part of a phased approach to gradually reopen CBSA sites still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19," the CBSA said in a statement.

In the Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton area, only three of the sites remained open during the pandemic.

However, as of Friday, more than 40 sites are in operation:

Acali Place Marina, Lasalle.

Amherstburg Yacht Club, Amherstburg.

BASF Dock, Senator Street, Lasalle.

Beachgrove Golf and Country Club, Windsor.

Beattie's Sunset Marina, LaSalle.

Belle River Municipal Marina, Belle River.

Boblo Island, Amherstburg.

Canada Club Basset Island, Walpole Island.

Cedar Island Yacht Club, Kingsville.

Chatham City Dock, Chatham.

Colchester Harbour Marina, Colchester.

Cooper's Marina, Amherstburg.

Cove Marina Ltd., Tilbury.

Deerbrook Marina, St. Joachim.

Erie View Marine, Kingsville.

Erieau Marina, Erieau.

Ecarte Marina, Port Lambton.

Island View Marine Store and Marina, Lasalle.

Lake Huron Yacht, Sarnia.

LaSalle Mariner's Yacht Club, Windsor.

Leamington Municipal Marina, Leamington.

Light House Cove Marina, Tilbury.

Luken Marina Inc., Tilbury.

Melton Bros Marina, Kingsville.

Nautical Nest Marina, Port Lambton.

Park Haven Marina, LaSalle.

Puce River Harbour, Tecumseh.

Ranta K Walter Memorial Park and Marina, Amherstburg.

Riverfront Harbour Marina, LaSalle.

Riverside Marina, Windsor.

Rochester Place Resort Inc., Belle River.

Sarnia Yacht Club, Sarnia.

Southport Sailing Club, Tecumseh.

St. Clair Boating and Marina, Port Lambton.

St. Clair Marina, LaSalle.

Sturgeon Cove Yacht Club, Leamington.

Thames River Yacht Club, Lakeshore.

Towle Harbour, Leamington.

Wallaceburg Municipal Marina, Wallaceburg.

West Dock, Pelee Island.

Westport Marina (Lasalle Ltd.), LaSalle.

Windsor Yacht Club, Windsor.

Overall, 255 small vessel reporting sites in Ontario have now re-opened, the CBSA said.