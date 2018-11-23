Small businesses in Windsor are 'stepping up' with Black Friday sales

More and more small businesses in Windsor are "stepping up to the plate" to do what bigger stores do, with their own Black Friday sales, according to the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (BIA).

"I think we're really starting to compete," said chairman Larry Horwitz.

He said there are all kinds of sales going on locally this weekend. Other reasons for staying on this side of the border, he said, include avoiding the wait times at the border, and the current exchange rate.

"You save a huge amount of money by not shopping in the States, and Canada's matched a lot of the deals that you see in America in terms of that we have our own Black Friday now and there's a lot of people that love to shop in our shops throughout the city."

And a lot of small shops have hopped on the bandwagon.

Dollar stays in community

"I don't think there's any reason not to," said Debra Purdy, the owner of ShopEco.

Debra Purdy says more and more businesses are realizing there's no reason not to participate in Black Friday. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"More and more people are realizing there's no reason not to participate and it's a good opportunity to stay top-of-mind when people are out Christmas shopping."

Plus, she said, "when you shop local, more of your dollar stays within the community."

Saskia Scott, the owner of Sweet Revenge Bake Shop, shares that sentiment. They will be offering their staff discount to customers.

"This is actually our first Black Friday deal," she said.

"We saw a couple other local businesses doing Black Friday day deals and we thought, 'why not?' Let's give it a shot this year, and really kind of share the whole Black Friday spirit."

'Windsor loves to have a deal'

Ryan Champagne, owner of Hodge Podge Attic, a vintage shop, said "Windsor is a sale town."

Ryan Champagne, owner of Hodge Podge Attic, says the benefit of shopping in his shop instead of a big box store, is that his store has a lot of unique items people wouldn't be able to find elsewhere. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Windsor loves to have a deal, so we thought, why not be a part of it?"

The store has only been open for about a year, and hopes that with the sales, they'll be able to draw in more people to the shop.

"There's nothing like our shop anywhere in town. You couldn't go to a Walmart and get any of this stuff, you couldn't go to the mall and get any of this stuff."

It's that sort of different experience that Purdy said makes shopping in smaller shops more attractive than big box stores.

"At least the smaller businesses who are participating are putting a little more effort and thought into making it something unique," she said.

You'll be able to avoid crowds, she explained, and get a lot more one-on-one attention.

Plus, she said, at her shop, they'll be serving customers tea.