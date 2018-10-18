Small businesses that embrace technology do better, says BDC

The handwritten receipt is pretty much a thing of the past at most major retailers — but head into a small business, and sightings of the ol' pen and carbon paper is a little more common.

According to a new study from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), small and medium-sized businesses in Canada are lagging behind when it comes to adopting technology, with only one in five having what the bank calls an "advanced digital profile."

The bank contacted 2,000 businesses in Canada and 600 in the U.S., and asked about their use of technology, from having an website to using enterprise resource planning (ERP) software than can help manage everything from inventory to human resources.

Pierre Cléroux is BDC's chief economist. (BDC)

Pierre Cléroux​, BDC's chief economist, said he was surprised with the results.

"We knew it was not going to be 50 per cent but we thought it was be a bit higher than [one in five], because we have been talking about this issue for quite a long time now," he said, adding that they found similar-sized American businesses were also not embracing technology.

"The research is showing that people who are investing in technology perform better," Cléroux​ said. "They have higher revenue growth and also higher profit growth."

A new study by BDC says the majority of businesses are not embracing technology to its fullest potential - or at all. We spoke to the bank's chief economist, Pierre Cléroux. 7:15

The economist mentioned a number of reasons for why businesses may be slow to adapt.

He said one is discomfort with technology with the perception that such solutions would be expensive and another is a general underestimation of the benefits of technology adoption.

"The good news is ... technology is getting much better," he said. "It's easier to use than before, and it's cheaper as well."