Olympian shares love of skateboarding while dreaming up a new skate park in Amherstburg

The town of Amherstburg is hoping to build the ultimate skate park.

To achieve that, officials are actively working to engage with young people on wheels to find out what they want and need in their future park.

"If you build it, they will come," said Heidi Baillargeon, the director of parks, recreation, facilities & culture for the Town of Amherstburg.

"Kids in the community, they're always looking for something to do. It's all age levels really.... We're looking at something for the young kids all the way up to advanced skaters. There has been a lot of interest."

WATCH | Can you skateboard? CBC's Katerina Georgieva tries it, and learns about the new park: CBC's Katerina Georgieva gets a skateboarding lesson, as Amherstburg plans future park Duration 3:02 CBC Windsor News at 6 host Katerina Georgieva speaks with a professional skateboard player, the VP of the Canadian Ramp Company and an Amherstburg official about building a future skate park. Katerina learns all about why skateboarding is so fun and how to hop on a board.

The future skate park is expected to include a pump track, a flat pad, a bowl — something for skate boarders and cyclists.

'Skateboarding is the best thing ever'

Feedback was collected during a skate field trip held earlier this month to firm up some of those design elements.

Young skateboarders, scooterists and cyclists came together at Windsor's Little River Pump Track and Forest Glade Skate Park to try out the different amenities to let the town know what they want and don't want in Amherstburg.

Professional skateboarder and Austrian Olympian Julia Brueckler along with vice president of Canadian Ramp Company, Graham Cooke, were on hand to skate and chat with the kids.

Graham Cooke, vice-president at the Canadian Ramp Company is working with Amherstburg to develop a multi-use skatepark. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Skateboarding is the best thing ever. I'm not just saying that because it, like, really changed my mind and changed my life," Brueckler said.

"Through skateboarding you not only learn on your skateboard and in the park, you like learn for your life because you learn you have to try a million times, you're going to fall, you might cry, you might bleed, all these things can happen, but you're going to get up and try it again and then it's going to be the best feeling once you succeed."

Growing demand

The demand for skate parks and pump tracks has grown over the last few years because of COVID-19 and the shut down of team sports, Cooke said.

"These are individual sports that still have a huge community engagement around them. Every single child from your three-year-old up to your grandparents can use pump tracks, skate parks, and bike parks. The demand has grown significantly."

Amherstburg council has already approved a portion of land for the northwest corner of the Libro Credit Union Centre for the future skate park.

The timeline for when it will actually be realized is not yet firmed up, according to Bailargeon, but the town is currently in the first phase of the project, which is focused on design.