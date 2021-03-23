Sizzling spring: Windsor seeing temperatures way above seasonal
Sunshine won't stick around much longer, forecasts show
Spring wasted no time getting started in Windsor-Essex.
The region has had an unbroken string of warm, sunny weather since the season officially began on Saturday.
Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said the region is already enjoying conditions that are normally several weeks away.
"The ground is certainly unfrozen. We've had really almost a drought in March, which has kept the mud season away, and the winds have dried things out, so things are much further along than they normally would be, and I see, yeah, temperatures now a dozen degrees warmer than normal," he said.
"I mean, 17-19 degrees, quite something."
After a warm weekend, the mercury rose to 21 C in Windsor on Monday. On Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to reach 19 C.
The region has had just a small amount of precipitation this spring, and that's helped guard against flooding.
"We've seen the rivers have got the melt from the snow. The ground is unfrozen, so any rains that come will percolate into the ground, not just run off immediately," he said.
But the dry spell is forecast to end soon, with rain in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday.
A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Wednesday as well.
