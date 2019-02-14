Sixth person enters guilty plea in 2016 west Windsor murder

A sixth person has pleaded guilty to murder in a west Windsor murder case from 2016.

With Dustin Schuh's guilty plea, all six charged have pleaded guilty.

Schuh pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Other suspects have previously pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, forcible confinement and kidnapping charges.

A sentencing hearing will take place Feb. 21.

The victim was found Oct. 19, 2016 in a Mill Street apartment and was allegedly held overnight. He later died in hospital.