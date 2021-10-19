6th person charged in relation to Walpole Island First Nation homicide: OPP

OPP say another person has been charged in the death of Windsor man.

The body of 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga was found on the Walpole Island First Nation back in March, a month after he was reported missing.

Four people were already facing first-degree murder charges.

Now, Lambton County OPP say a 20-year-old from Kitchener is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, as well as indignity to a dead body.

He was arrested last Friday.

The remains of Oyebode Oyenuga, 25, were found on Walpole Island in March, a month after he was reported missing. (Windsor Police Service)

