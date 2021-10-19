6th person charged in relation to Walpole Island First Nation homicide: OPP
Another person has been charged in the death of a Windsor man.
Kitchener man, 20, charged with accessory after the fact to murder, indignity to a dead body
OPP say another person has been charged in the death of Windsor man.
The body of 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga was found on the Walpole Island First Nation back in March, a month after he was reported missing.
Four people were already facing first-degree murder charges.
Now, Lambton County OPP say a 20-year-old from Kitchener is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, as well as indignity to a dead body.
He was arrested last Friday.