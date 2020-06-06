Six-year-old black girl wants to become Prime Minister one day

Meet six-year-old Reya Bernard, a young black girl who wants to one day lead the country.

She was handed a megaphone at Sunday's March for Justice rally in Windsor where she was surrounded by hundreds of people and led them in a chant — thousands watched online.

She and her mother, Kianna Porter, have joined protests together in the past, Porter calling it part of Bernard's education.

"Without her being in school ... and we're home so much, I'm like 'I'm going to take this time to invest in teaching her about what's going on in the world and .. letting her know that she can help make a change."

Photographer John Chan captured this moment when Reya Bernard and her mother, Kianna Porter, hugged tightly at the March for Justice rally, calling it the most important image he's shot in 20 years. (John Chan)

"Some things that I learned [are] to stand up for myself," Bernard said.

The first protest Bernard attended was on climate change.

"She actually was the one who came to me and was like, 'we have to do better for the world,'" Porter recalled. "She wouldn't eat anything that wasn't even in a reusable container."

"She really opened my eyes."

Six-year-old Reya Bernard and her mother, Kianna Porter, pictured smiling next to each other. (Chris Ensing)

Her daughter's dedication to bettering the world prompted Porter to get her daughter more involved in the community, including taking part in Sunday's rally.

"I have to get her involved because she is so vocal about a lot of things and I was like, 'this is the perfect time with everything that's going on," Porter said.

Feeling happy, excited and proud

When asked how she felt about leading the chant, Bernard was overcome with a mix of emotions.

"It was just making me feel happy and excited and proud of myself," she said, adding that she was also proud of the rally-goers.

Bernard said it was after hearing the story about her great-grandfather, who was a slave and traveled to Windsor from the south to seek freedom many years ago, that inspired her to help her community and take charge.

"I just think I should be Prime Minister," Bernard said, "because I want to change the world."