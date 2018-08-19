Windsor man arrested in connection with six robberies in one week

A Windsor man has been arrested in connection with six robberies in the past week.

Police located the suspect in the 3300 block of Millen Street where he was placed under arrest without incident.

Windsor police have arrested him in connection with the following three robberies Thursday:

At 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Huron Church Road after the suspect tried to force his way into a restaurant. Employees were able to close the door and prevent him from going inside. The suspect was also observed damaging a vehicle parked nearby. At 2:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred. Police say the suspect entered the store and grabbed an employee while brandishing a knife and fled the store with cash and cigarettes. At 3:00 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue. The suspect grabbed an employee and threatened harm to him. He left the store with a quantity of cash.

An investigation linked him to three prior convenience store robberies Monday night:

At 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street. Police say the suspect brandished a knife and demanded cash. At 10:25 p.m., the suspect entered a convenience store on the 3600 block of Matchette Road with his identity concealed. He brandished a knife and left the store with a quantity of cash. At 11:25 p.m., he entered a convenience store on the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard with his identity concealed. He brandished scissors and demanded cash.

The 21-year-old male suspect has been charged with six counts of robbery and one count of mischief.