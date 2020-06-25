SIU looking for witnesses following OPP, Harrow man incident

The province's police watchdog is calling for witnesses following an incident that happened in Harrow.

The Special Investigations Unit said on the evening of June 23, Essex OPP went to a home on Second Avenue after receiving a mischief call.

Officers found a 26-year-old person of interest, and a struggle ensued.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital. He was diagnosed with a "serious injury," according to the SIU.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

They are also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit probes incidents involving the police that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

More from CBC Windsor: