SIU clears Windsor police officer who fatally shot man, 70, wielding a machete

WARNING: This file contains graphic details.

No charges will be laid against the police officer who fatally shot a 70-year-old man in downtown Windsor on Aug. 15, a province police watchdog has concluded.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue, when police say they responded to a call involving a weapon.

In their report, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man was "wielding a machete and threatening members of the public." After an interaction with officers on the scene, one officer used a stun gun on the man, and another fired his gun at him.

The victim, Allan Andkilde, was transported to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the stomach. He died in hospital.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Downtown Mission of Windsor said Andkilde was previously a guest of the mission and provided services to him. They wouldn't comment further.

On Tuesday, the SIU said they concluded their investigation after reviewing video surveillance footage, and interviewing other officers and civilian witnesses.

SIU director Joseph Martino says he found no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence.

He says the officer "chose to meet an imminent lethal threat with a resort to lethal force of his own."

Victim calls 911

The SIU listed 13 civilian witnesses as part of their investigation, and all but two were interviewed. The involved officer declined to be interviewed and did not provide their notes to the investigation "as is the subject official's legal right," the report says. Another five witness officials were also interviewed.

According to their report, the SIU said they obtained video evidence showing Andkilde purchasing the machete from a nearby store. They also have several other videos of the incident between Andkilde and police.

SIU also had several 911 calls related to the incident, including the original call that a man was in the intersection with a sword. The caller was in fact Andkilde, the report says, who told the 911 operator that he "had not had a chance to swing the sword as yet."

The report says Andkilde "was of unsound mind at the time and had been contemplating suicide."

Shortly after he entered the intersection, other witnesses called 911 and police were on the scene on bicycles.

Police repeatedly asked him to drop the weapon, but he did not, the report says.

Andkilde struck a vehicle with the machete, and one officer fired a stun gun at him.

"Unfazed by the [Conducted Energy Weapon] discharge, [Andkilde] continued his advance towards the officers," the report reads.

Another officer fired his gun, and Andkilde immediately fell after being shot, dropping the knife.

About 20 seconds had passed from the time police got off their bikes, to the time Andkilde was shot, says the report.

Police then handcuffed Andkilde behind the back, and performed first aid to his wound.

Andkilde "told them to stop and indicated he had a 'Do Not Resuscitate' order in his wallet," the report reads.

He died later that evening in hospital from the gunshot wound.

"An officer's foremost obligation is the protection and preservation of life," Martino wrote in his report.

"Aware of the presence of a person wielding a machete in a busy public space, the [officer] was duty-bound to attend at the intersection to do what he could to prevent harm coming to motorists or pedestrians at the hands of [Andkilde]."

Martino said he was satisified the officer shot his weapon to protect himself and the other responding officer and that it "constituted reasonable defensive force."

Where to get help if you or someone you know is struggling:

Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), live chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

Hope for Wellness Helpline: 1-855-242-3310 (phone, available in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut upon request)