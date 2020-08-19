SIU investigating after Windsor police officer on bike, motorcyclist collide

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into an early-morning incident involving an on-duty Windsor police officer and a civilian.

It happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday between an officer who was riding a bicycle and the civilian driving a motorcycle.

The two collided at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and McDougall Street.

Both people were taken to Windsor Regional Hospital and are said to have serious injuries. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Both people were taken to Windsor Regional Hospital. An official says both the officer and civilian are in "serious but stable condition."

The SIU says three investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU says it's looking for witnesses to come forward, or for video cameras. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Police closed off Wyandotte Street East from Goyeau Street to Glengarry Avenue.

At the time this article was published, the area was still blocked off.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.