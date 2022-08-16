Victim of downtown Windsor police shooting bought machete from nearby shop, owner says

The 70-year-old man who police shot in downtown Windsor Monday bought a machete from a pawn shop not far from the incident.

That's according to Valentin Petre, who owns the Rabbit Hole pawn shop near the corner of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue. Petre says he gave investigators video of a man who appears to be Allan Andkilde, the victim in the shooting, buying the item from his store.

"He's been here a few times," Petre said. "We talk once in a while, not to the point where we're buddy-buddy. But he shared a few things with me."

A Windsor police officer shot Andkilde at the downtown intersection on Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.

Police tweeted that day that they responded to a call involving a weapon just before 3 p.m. One officer used a Taser on Andkilde, the SIU says, before another officer shot him.

Andkilde later died in hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The SIU identified Andkilde in a statement Tuesday. It also said in a previous statement that the victim was using a machete to threaten people at the intersection.

A spokesperson for the Downtown Mission of Windsor said Andkilde was previously a guest of the mission and provided services to him. They wouldn't comment further.

