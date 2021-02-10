SIU investigating fatal crash in Sarnia

Sarnia police say the province's police oversight body is investigating after a driver who was trying to evade police died after crashing into a fence line.

The police service said that just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer on patrol saw a vehicle on Russell Street that had committed an unspecified driving offence.

In a tweet, the SIU said that the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

SIU investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Sarnia in area of Maria Street and Russell Street. Prior to collision, an officer had attempted to stop the vehicle. Further details to be released later. —@SIUOntario

According to a news release from the police force, the vehicle drove past the officer and hit a fence line near the intersection with Maria Street.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified of the incident and has invoked its mandate.

The unit investigates incidents of serious injury, death or allegations or sexual assault involving police in Ontario.

Police said Russell Street between Maria Street and George Street would be closed for the entire day. People going to the Bluewater Health are advised to access the hospital from London Road.

The Lambton-Kent District School Board closed Hanna Memorial School for the day because of the ongoing investigation. It's located on Russell Street.