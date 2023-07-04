Police watchdog says man in Lakeshore, Ont., stole gun from officer, suffered 'serious injuries'

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating as a man is in the hospital with "serious injuries" following interaction with police.

According to Kristy Denette, spokesperson with the SIU, the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the area of West Belle River Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Monday afternoon about a man "acting erratically."

Denette said an OPP officer located the 21-year-old suspect in the area.

"The man ran at the officer with a weapon, took a firearm from the officer's vehicle and fled," she said in an email to CBC Windsor.

Police located the man, according to Denette, in the river. The gun was recovered.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time," said Denette.

It is unclear how the man was injured.

The SIU investigates incidents of injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.