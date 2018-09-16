SIU investigating after Windsor police shot a man

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a "police-involved shooting" in Windsor Sunday evening at the Countryside Village of Windsor trailer park.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), two Windsor police officers responded to a domestic incident on Bonita Street around 6 p.m. Windsor police say the information they had was that a man was outside with a weapon.

After they arrived, there was an altercation with a 49-year-old man outside a home.

Both of the officers fired their weapons, and the man was shot and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say no one else was injured.

Multiple witnesses have told me they heard multiple gun shots. Several who live here at Countryside village say they're upset and disappointed this is happening in their neighbourhood.

Ian Edghill, who lives in the trailer park, said he didn't see anything but was with a neighbour when he heard the shots.

"We heard two pops, and we kind of looked at each other, and then heard three more pops right away. And we knew that was gunfire right away, because we could smell the gun smoke coming over the trailers," he said, adding that he called 911.

Shortly thereafter there were a lot of police on site, walking around with weapons drawn, he said.

"I'm disturbed. And I'm really, really upset," he said.

"There's kids here. There are people who are trying to live quietly."

Windsor police said that officers secured the scene and notified the SIU.

SIU confirm that four investigators and two forensic investigators are on the case.

SIU is asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.