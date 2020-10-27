SIU investigating after man shot in Petrolia

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a Petrolia man suffered a gunshot wound Monday night.

The SIU said in a news release that the 40-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition.

"Based on the preliminary information, the gunshot wound is believed to have been self-inflicted," the release says.

The SIU says that at around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, Ontario Provincial Police officers went to a Petrolia residence following a report of a man in mental distress. They secured the area and just over three hours later, Emergency Response Team officers entered the rear of the property where they saw that the man had suffered a gunshot wound and he was transported to the hospital.

Four investigators have been assigned to determine what happened.

The SIU, a civilian agency, investigates cases involving police where there has been death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.