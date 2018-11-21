SIU halts investigation into Windsor arrest after suspect's 'refusal to cooperate'

The Special Investigations Unit of Ontario has halted its investigation into the arrest of a Windsor man, citing a "refusal to cooperate."

The investigation began after the suspect was arrested by Windsor police Oct. 23 at about 1 a.m. at a Chatham Street East business. Officers were responding to reports of a break-in.

After a struggle, the man was transported to Windsor police headquarters where he complained of pain, He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU said it could not confirm the man's injuries because his medical consent was never provided. In fact, he could not be located whatsoever.

Tony Loparco, director of SIU, said the man relayed through family members and "various individuals" that he did not wish to speak to the SIU.

"The man refused to cooperate with the SIU investigation. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident."