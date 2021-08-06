SIU clears Chatham-Kent police in death of man who drowned

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared Chatham-Kent police following an investigation into a drowning death earlier this year.

In a media release on Thursday, the police watchdog said there were no reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence had been committed by an officer.

A 29-year-old man died in April after entering the Sydenham River in Wallaceburg while fleeing police.

Police were responding to a report of two "suspicious persons" on the evening of April 6. Chatham-Kent police said that after officers arrived, the pair, a man and a woman, fled and jumped into the river.

The officer, whose conduct was at the centre of the investigation, entered the water in an attempt to rescue the man, the SIU report stated.

The woman swam to safety, while the man's body was found the following morning.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.