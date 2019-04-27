Windsor country artist Kelsi Mayne fights for finalist spot on SiriusXM Top of the Country
The voting period for eight semi-finalists will close May 17
Windsor country music artist Kelsi Mayne is one of eight semi-finalists in the second SiriusXM Top of the Country competition.
It's a voting round and Mayne hopes to make it as one of three finalists who will get to perform live at this year's Canadian Country Music Association awards — in Calgary.
The grand prize for the final winner includes $25,000. For Mayne, a fully-independent artist, she said it would make a huge difference.
"Having the title alone would change my career, completely. I think it would make me a big contender in today's country music," she said.
The cash would help her purchase a bus or van to transport her bandmates.
'Pave your own way'
Mayne has no recording label, no agent and no manager. Between booking shows, travel and accommodations, she does it all herself.
She said growing up in Windsor has prepared her well for the hard work she's had to do to get to where she is, and despite it being challenging, it's also incredibly rewarding when there's a breakthrough.
"You gotta earn your keep and you gotta pave your own way. And I wouldn't really have it any other way," said Mayne.
She's currently in the process of recording a new album she hopes to release in the fall.
Voting for the semi-finalist round for Top of the Country is open until May 17.
With files from Windsor Morning
